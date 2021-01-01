From sherry kline
Sherry Kline Safari Park 8-pc Comforter Set, King
Take your bedroom decor on a safari Adventure with this stunning eight-piece comforter set by Sherry Kline Featuring a modern diamond pattern and animal cheetah print details, this polyester comforter set lends a unique look to your master bedroom Set includes: one (1) comforter, one (1) bed skirt, two (2) shams, one (1) boudoir pillow, one (1) square pillow, and two (2) European shams 100-Percent polyester, Made in USA Bedding, and bed skirt is dry clean recommended and for decorative pillows is spot clean only