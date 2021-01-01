Take home renovations into your own hands with Fasade Backsplash. Fasade Backsplash tiles are lightweight, flexible and easy to install, allowing even the most novice DIY-ers to create beautiful and luxurious spaces in their homes! These versatile tiles are made of vinyl and come in numerous finishes to match any decor in your home. They are easy to cut, simply use a scissors or utility knife and can be installed using construction adhesive. Waterproof, rust-proof and mold-proof, our products are created with you in mind. Our vinyl finishes allow quick cleanup for even the toughest messes, simply wipe clean with warm, soapy water and soft cloth. You'll be grateful you chose Fasade, even years down the road! Fasade Safari 24.25-in x 18.25-in Gloss White Backsplash Panels | PB7000