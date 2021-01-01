SUNEX TOOLS SAE Angled Head Raised Panel Wrench Set (6-Piece)

The Sunex 9916 SAE Angled Head Raised Panel Wrench Set comes with sizes 1-3/8" to 2". Each wrench has a 15-degree angle on one end and a 60-degree angle on the other end for greater access into tight work areas. All the wrenches are constructed from drop forged alloy steel and their sizes are stamped on both sides for fast and easy identification. This set comes in a heavy duty pouch for convenient transport and storage.