Capri Tools SAE 6-Point Long Pattern Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set with Wrench Rack (8-Piece)

Experience complete confidence tackling tough fasteners with our 72-tooth 6-point reversible ratcheting combination wrenches. Reversible single-pawl 72-tooth ratcheting gear provides just 5° of swing arc, switch between directions with a simple thumb switch. The 6-point box end with our WaveDrive Plus design provide a sure grip onto fasteners and high turning torque while preventing rounding and damaging the bolt. WaveDrive Plus grips fasteners even when they are up to 90% rounded. 15° offset box end gives you knuckle clearance and ease in working in tight spots. The open end is tipped at a 15° angle, useful especially in tight spots, after each 15° turn, flip the wrench over to quickly engage the fastener again. We made these wrenches long pattern, 20% longer than standard length, to give you more leverage. The wrenches are coated with our premium SatinKrome finish, our most sophisticated finishing and protective coating process, enhances durability and gives and wrench an unparalleled look and feel. Comes with a convenient wrench rack for easy storage and transport. 8-piece set includes: 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4 in.