"Sadie" by Pat Saunders-White Matted Framed Painting Print

A giclee print under an acrylic facing placed in a wood frame. Giclee is an advanced print making process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a wooden frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece features a professional frame and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Frame: Black