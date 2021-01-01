From nanshing
Sadie 7-Piece Bedding Comforter Set, Full
Sadie 7-Piece Bedding Comforter Set:Full set includes: comforter (76" x 86"), 2 shams (20" x 26"), bed skirt with 14" drop and 3 decorative pillows (16" x 16" square, 12" x 16" rectangle and 6" x 16" neck roll)Queen set includes: comforter (86" x 86"), 2 shams (20" x 26"), bed skirt with 14" drop and 3 decorative pillows (16" x 16" square, 12" x 16" rectangle and 6" x 16" neck roll)King set includes: comforter (101" x 86"), 2 shams (20" x 36"), bed skirt with 14" drop and 3 decorative pillows (16" x 16" square, 12" x 16" rectangle and 6" x 16" neck roll)California King set includes: comforter (101" x 86"), 2 shams (20" x 36"), bed skirt with 14" drop and 3 decorative pillows (16" x 16" square, 12" x 16" rectangle and 6" x 16" neck roll)Comforter and pillows contain polyester fillDry clean, do not iron this bedding comforter set