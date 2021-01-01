Saddle Stool Rolling Chair For Office Massage Salon Kitchen Spa Drafting

Saddle Stool Rolling Chair for Office Massage Salon Kitchen Spa DraftingFeature:100% brand new and high quality .Quantity: 1pc. Material:stainless steel,Styling cotton.Colour:Black.Size:14×15×21-26inchs. Applicable scene:Office, home life, beauty salons,bar, etc.Weight:4300g/9.5lbs. Specifications: It is a new product with absolutely no damage.It is an amazing design,This saddle stool chair design for extra comfort on your back and spine,this design reduces painful pressure on your back.Adjust the height of the chair freely with the adjuster, suitable for different crowds and places.Rotary pulley, 360 degree free rotation pulley, free movement, good stability.Aluminum alloy prong base, aluminum alloy strength five-claw design, safe and secure, wear-resistant and durable.Explosion-proof chassis, safety explosion-proof chassis design, rigorous testing.This stool chair has a larger range of adjustable height,from 21 to 26 inches.Instructions:Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Package Includes:1pcs×Salon stool