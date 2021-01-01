Trademark Fine Art 'Sacre Coeur 2' Canvas Art by Giuseppe Torre

Artist: Giuseppe TorreSubject: ArchitectureStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a dome lit up at the top of a building.I love traveling, and I'm willing to work anywhere in the world to improve my skills and working with people who have the same passion. I am especially interested in landscapes and cityscapes, but I also love b&w portraits and astro photography. I'm a night-shooter, I love the colors, the mood of the night light and i love to go with my tripod, alone in the dark Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.