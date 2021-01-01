Sacrality by Tracy Silva Barbosa - Wrapped Canvas Panoramic Print

Features:Includes a certificate of authenticityArrives ready to hangProfessionally hand stretchedGallery wrapped in sustainable, FSC certified woodMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Orange/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Tracy Silva BarbosaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 10" H x 50" W): Oversized 41" and aboveSize (Size: 12" H x 60" W): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: PanoramicFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Abstract LandscapesReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: SacralityEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 50" W): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 60" W): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 10" H x 50" W): 50Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 60" W): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 10" H x 50" W): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 60" W): 9Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 10" H x 50" W