From fairtex
Sabrent 16-Port USB 3.0 Data HUB and Charger with Individual switches + [3-Pack] 22AWG Premium 3ft USB-C to USB A 3.0 Sync and Charge Cables
Advertisement
Plug & Play, Hot Swapable. Ideal for charging Android phones and tablets or connecting PC peripherals such as hard drives, printers, and more 16 x Super Speed USB 3.0 Ports. Compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 1.1. Blue LED to indicate power status for each port. Durable Nylon Braided design avoids damage from daily crinkles and bending 16 downstream ports support super-speed (5Gbps), high-speed (480Mbps), full-speed (12Mbps), and low-speed (1.5Mbps) transmissions.