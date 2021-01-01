Sablo 4 Piece Coffee Mug

This mug taking inspiration from the natural materials of sand, clay, and water. The shapes are soft and inviting with pleasantly rounded edges and a slightly rough surface in some areas and glazed in others. Stoneware is defined as a group of ceramic products and is used to produce plates, dishes, cachepots, and bowls, molded at very high temperatures using special casting techniques. The high temperature during the firing process ensures stoneware is more stable than clay and less translucent than porcelain. The colors, shapes, appearance of the glaze as well as the overall look depending on the firing temperature and time and may vary slightly from piece to piece each piece is unique and may show individual structures and shades.