Sabine 3-piece Modular Sofa
Mood-enhancing contemporary design offers an irresistible element to spice up a modern living room or entertainment space. Wrapped in soft, sleek charcoal velvet upholstery, this 3-piece modular sofa provides ultimate comfort and a bold aesthetic for a stylish room. A brushed black nickel finish metal frame offers beautiful coordination and charming curved legs. Enjoy supreme luxury while sitting on pocket coil springs and a feather blend wrap.