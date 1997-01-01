Sabina Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Astro Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Chrome - (1292006)

The Sabina Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Astro Lighting brings clean lines and a futuristic feel to its surroundings. Pleasant ambient light diffuses through a White Opal Glass cylinder embedded into a complimentary round chrome fitting with enough power to brighten, not bother. Damp-rated and with a simple design suitable modern, transitional or contemporary dÃ©cor, the Sabina Ceiling Light will work excellently in a bathroom but can be used anywhere a strong ambient light is needed. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polished Chrome