Loloi II Saban SAB-04 Blue Traditional Runner Rug 2'-7" x 10'-0"

The stylish pieces from the Saban collection immaculately blend traditonal and contemporary design that exudes opulence and refined elegance. Durable in construction, the Saban collection is power loomed of polypropylene. Offers long life, maintaining its texture, color, and overall beauty for years to come. The traditionally-inspired designs from the Saban collection effortless blend timeless motifs with contemporary design, easily reinvigorating and elevating your décor space. Featuring a denim color base with ochre, orange, and beige design accents. These power loomed designs are intricately crafted using cutting edge technology that allows for durability and detail that can't be replicated by hand. Jute mesh backing, rug pad recommended to prevent slipping.