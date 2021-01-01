Saarinen Womb Settee by Knoll - Color: Yellow - Finish: Black - (73L-BL-K12075)

Eero Saarinen arrived at the concept for his 1948 Womb Chair when challenged by Florence Knoll to design a chair of supreme comfort - one she could really â€œcurl up inâ€. Now reintroduced from the Knoll archive comes the Womb Settee, based on the classic design, but with room for two! With its steel rod base and plush upholstered frame, the Womb Settee is designed to facilitate a relaxed sitting posture, providing comfort and a sense of security. The loveseat achieves its sculpted, enveloping form from a molded, reinforced fiberglass shell, which is layered in dense foam and topped with separate seat and back cushions in polyester fiber over foam core. Today based on one of Knoll's most recognizable designs, the Womb Settee can be customized in frame finishes and a wide range of upholstery options to make this mid-century classic uniquely yours. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Yellow.