Saarinen Oval Dining Table by Knoll - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (175TO-MCS-2)

Eero Saarinen's distinctive 96-Inch Oval Table is the result of years of research and design revisions by Saarinen. In his search for a table that made sense of comfort, legroom and ample space for seating, the designer arrived at his pedestal base Tulip series. Tulipâ„¢ Tables are marked by the precise lines and impeccable construction of their central base in molded, cast aluminum that is polished and coated in a tough, abrasion-resistant Rilsan finish. The oblong table top, available in a variety of materials, offers an expansive surface for entertaining or for use as a large office table. And the pedestal base contributes to the table's balanced aesthetic while opening up the space underneath. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Calacatta White-Grey Beige Satin Coated Marble