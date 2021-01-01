Knoll Saarinen Executive Side Chair with Swivel Base - Color: Purple - Knoll Authorized Retailer

Originally introduced in 1946. The Saarinen Executive Side Chair with Swivel Base from Knoll reflects Eero Saarinen's desire to create a chair that is comfortable, not because of the thickness of its cushions, but because of its shell's shape. With that in mind, he crafted a design made out of a molded, reinforced polyurethane back and a contoured plywood seat. The swiveling base makes it an ideal task chair to fit the modern, style-conscious office. Color: Purple. Additional Color: Larkspur.