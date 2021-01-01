Saarinen Executive Chair Wood Legs, Plastic Back by Knoll - Color: Beige - Finish: Cream - (72C-W-1-V314-W539)

Introduced in 1946, the Saarinen Executive Chair Wood Legs, Plastic Back from Knoll is an iconic modern seat by Eero Saarinen, whom the seat is named after. He wanted to create a seat that was comfortable because of the shape of its shell, not just because the cushions are thick. The back is made of polycarbonate and has a curved shape that hugs the body for support. Four solid, steam-bent oak legs hold up the chair at an angle that adds a sophisticated elegance. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Beige.