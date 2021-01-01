Knoll Saarinen Executive Chair with Tubular Leg - Color: Black - Knoll Authorized Retailer

Experience one of the keystones of modern furniture design with the Saarinen Executive Chair with Tubular Legs from Knoll. Eero Saarinen designed this piece so that the shape of the shell would give the chair its comfortable quality, not just relying on thick cushions. He achieved his goal by joining a contoured plywood seat form with a molded, reinforced polyurethane back. Together, they create a fluid design, and one look is enough to recognize the background in architecture and sculpture that inspired its timeless aesthetic. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Chrome