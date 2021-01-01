Saarinen Executive Armchair with Swivel Base by Knoll - Color: Black (71A-T5G-H-K448-12)

First introduced in 1950, the Saarinen Executive Armchair with Swivel Base from Knoll features a fluid shape and timeless style that forever changed the way one views executive seating. Eero Saarinen, an award-winning designer, enjoyed the possibilities and challenges in crafting a chair that used the shape of its shell to create comfort instead of relying on thick cushions. The Saarinen Executive Armchair with Swivel Base has a molded, reinforced polyurethane back to give flexibility, matched by the contoured plywood seat. Together, these elements provide a comfortable seat with a versatile design to withstand the test of time. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Black.