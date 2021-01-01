Art of Knot Saamsanga 6'7" x 9'6" Rectangular Area Rug

100% PolypropyleneMachine Woven in TurkeyMedium PilePile Height: 0.4"Indoor OnlyFashionable and eclectic, this Traditionally styled rug adds an elegant look to your space.RedShades of Dark Red, Black, Tan, Dark Blue, Bright Orange, Lime, Bright Yellow, Ivory7' x 9' Rectangle Area RugVariety of colors and sizes available in the collectionArt of KnotDesigned to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid-approved and pet-friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways.Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Canister vacuums without beater bars are the optimal type of vacuum to use on rugs, but you can also use the handheld attachment on an upright vacuum.Functional Medium Pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways.Rug Pad Recommended