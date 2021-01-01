From riobel

Riobel SA6 Salome 24" Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar

Description

Riobel SA6 Salome 24" Towel Bar Shaped like the curl of an ocean wave, and releasing a soft cascade of water, the singular style of the Salomé™ collection is a standout piece any bathroom could be proud of. Its simplicity of form transcends time periods, making it a natural choice for the most contemporary of spaces, for transitional settings and even traditional decor.Riobel SA6 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid zinc construction optimizes durability and long-lasting performanceAll hardware for mounting is includedRiobel SA6 Specifications:Overall Width: 25-5/8" (from left to right of product)Center to Center: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 5-1/8" (wall to edge of product)Height: 2" (top to bottom) Chrome

