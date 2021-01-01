First Alert SA511CN2-3ST Interconnected Wireless Smoke Alarm with Voice Location, 2-Pack

Keep your family safe in the event of a fire with the help of an Interconnected First Alert Wireless Smoke Alarm with Voice Location. The First Alert SA511CN2-3ST features an 85-decibel siren and voice alarm that tells you exactly where the danger is located allowing you and your family to find the fastest and safest escape route. These smoke detectors are interconnected and can communicate wirelessly, so when one unit sounds an alarm, they all go off to alert you of the potential danger. These battery-operated smoke alarms are suitable for placing in a wide variety of rooms throughout the home from kitchens to bedrooms, hallways and more. They even have a photoelectric sensor that's designed to be sensitive enough to detect dangerous smoke while also being smart enough to reduce false alarms from cooking smoke or shower steam.