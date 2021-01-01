Riobel SA0 Salome Double Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook

Riobel SA0 Salome Double Robe Hook Shaped like the curl of an ocean wave, and releasing a soft cascade of water, the singular style of the Salomé™ collection is a standout piece any bathroom could be proud of. Its simplicity of form transcends time periods, making it a natural choice for the most contemporary of spaces, for transitional settings and even traditional decor.Riobel SA0 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid zinc construction optimizes durability and long-lasting performanceAll hardware for mounting is includedRiobel SA0 Specifications:Width: 2" (left to right)Depth: 2-1/4" (front to back)Height: 2-1/4" (top to bottom)Hanging Capacity: 2 Chrome