From speakman
Speakman SA-2708 Vector Single Robe Hook Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
Advertisement
Speakman SA-2708 Vector Single Robe Hook Designed in partnership with acclaimed luxury hotel visionary Roger Thomas, the Vector extended robe hook features signature design elements found throughout the Vector collection for a beautifully clean and modern style. The extra-long arm provides additional room for large towels, robes or other essentials without taking up more wall space.Speakman SA-2708 Features:Covered under Speakman's limited lifetime warranty and a 1 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed from metal for reliabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Vector lineSecure mounting assembly includedSpeakman SA-2708 Specifications:Width: 2-3/16" (left to right)Depth: 2-1/2" (front to back)Height: 2-3/16" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome