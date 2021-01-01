Speakman SA-1004 Neo 7 Inch Towel Ring Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring Wall Mount

Speakman SA-1004 Neo 7 Inch Towel Ring Speakman's Neo Collection brings sleek style to the modern bathroom with their smooth designs and sharp edges. Featuring solid-metal construction, this towel ring offers the same respected durability that comes with the Speakman name. Each towel ring is easy to install, and is available in Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Polished Nickel to fit any bathroom décorSpeakman SA-1004 Features:Solid metal constructionMounting hardware includedEasy to installModern designDesigned to hold up to 10 pounds of weightSpeakman SA-1004 Specifications:Length: 2-1/5" (left to right)Width: 6-15/16" (front to back)Height: 7-9/10" (top to bottom) Wall Mount Polished Chrome