Moen S73104 Weymouth 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Moen S73104 Weymouth 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Moen S73104 Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Weymouth lineFaucet body constructed of metalSingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-down spray with 2 spray functionsPre-rinse design faucets are extremely flexible and versatileSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc valveComplies with ADA standardsLow lead compliantMade in AmericaMoen S73104 Technologies and Benefits:Duralast®: A proprietary cartridge design that offers a smooth feel and reliable operation of a new faucet from the first use to the last use. This new cartridge combines innovative engineering and the highest quality materials. It surpasses conventional durability standards to withstand the toughest conditions, including hard water.Moen S73104 Specifications:Height: 22" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 10" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole Single Handle Chrome