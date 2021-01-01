Trade-Wind S724812CD 400 - 1200 CFM 48 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood with Vertical and Horizontal Duct Discharge Stainless Steel

Trade-Wind S724812CD 400 - 1200 CFM 48 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood with Vertical and Horizontal Duct Discharge Features: Cutting edge design for maximum performance and beautiful style to bring you the ultimate barbeque experiencePowerful, energy efficient internal blowers deliver up to 1200 CFM to keep your air smoke and odor freeAll stainless steel exterior design is easy to keep clean and eliminates grease trapsDurable, dishwasher safe commercial stainless steel baffle filters for enhanced performanceDimmable 50 watt halogen lights illuminate your cooktopGenerously proportioned 32" depth of hood provides an exceptional capture areaTurn knob controls offer a convenient way to choose between 3 efficient speedsSpecifications: CFM: 1200, 400, 800Sones: 3, 8.5Duct Size: 10" RoundDuct Discharge: Horizontal, VerticalBulb Type: HalogenWidth: 48"Depth: 32"Height: 24"Ceiling Height: 96" to 144"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 50WWatts Per Bulb: 38W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel