S7 Case Galaxy S7 Wallet Case Premium PU Leather Wristlet Flip Case Cover with Card Slots Stand for Samsung Galaxy S7Flower 2

Customized design for Samsung Galaxy S7, NOT fit for Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Durable synthetic leather exterior with magnet closure integrated with inner TPU snap on case provide full body protection for your phone against scratches, greasy dirt and abrasions special pattern printed on the leather case dressing up your phone pretty, funny and cute With Credit Card Slots & Holder Function, it keeps your cards, money and phone in one as daily use Provides easy access to all functions without removing the case