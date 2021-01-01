S640 V2 Graphics Drawing Tablet 6x4 inch OSU Pen Tablet with BatteryFree Stylus for Android Windows and Mac OS 8192 Level Pressure

Best Quality Guranteed. S640 is a perfect mouse replacement for OSU! gameplay, drawing, painting, sketching, document signing, art work editing, inking, sculpturing and more. No need to install drivers for OSU. Report rate has increased to 250 RPS making lines flow quicker and smoother, enhancing overall performance. Battery-free pen with 8192 level pressure sensitivity, NO NEED TO CHARGE, allowing for constant uninterrupted Draw and Play. 6x4 inch active area, only 2mm thick, small and compact, easily fits into a laptop case or in a briefcase, convenient to carry it with you on the go. The one-click toggle allows you to switch between Pen and Eraser instantly. S640 is suitable for both right and left hand users. S640 is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Mac 10.10 or above, not compatible with Chrome OS at present. Also can work with many major designer software such as Photoshop, SAI, Illustrator, Cl