S5 RGB Medium Tower ATX Case with Glass Panels Black S5 Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Pre-installed fans: 120mm RGB Fan & 120mm Fan: Structured for optimal airflow, cools inside heat of the system rapidly through the pre-installed a 120mm RGB and a normal fan. Dynamic lighting effectof RGB fan will make your system more attractive. RGB Led strips on front and side: Illuminated RGB light against the dot grill on the soild steel front panel provides a dynamic gaming atmosphere. Premium Tempered glass: The premium tempered glass fitted in the side provide a stunning view of the PC components Inner Panel for Clean Cable Managemnt: Inner panel simplifying the cable routing by concealing most of the cables, provides satisfaction to users. Water cooler bracket for vertical mount of 240mm radiator: put the latest Aio RGB water cooler in the center of the PC to show off the dynamic RGB lighting effect. This case will not fit ATX motherboards with side-facing SATA ports.