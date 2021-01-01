Satco Lighting S39468 LED Integrated Recessed Fixture 4" Adjustable Recessed Trim - 4000K - 90° Beam Spread White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S39468 LED Integrated Recessed Fixture 4" Adjustable Recessed Trim - 4000K - 90 Beam Spread FeaturesHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionIntegrated 7 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 3-1/2"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 0.83 lbsCutout Size: 3-15/16"Beam Spread: 90°Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 600Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 7 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White