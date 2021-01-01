From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S29716 5000K LED Canless Recessed Fixture 4" Baffle Recessed Trim White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights
Advertisement
Satco Lighting S29716 5000K LED Canless Recessed Fixture 4" Baffle Recessed Trim FeaturesRoHS compliantLawful for sale in CaliforniaHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionLight weight durable aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under Satco Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 2-7/8"Width: 5-5/16"Product Weight: 0.55 lbsBeam Spread: 90°Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 9 wattsLumens: 630Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000Watt Replacement: 50 watts White