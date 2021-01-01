From visual comfort
Visual Comfort S2944 Ambar 10" Tall Wall Light in Crystal by Ian K. Fowler Crystal / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort S2944 Ambar 10" Tall Wall Light in Crystal by Ian K. Fowler Ambar Tall Wall Light in Crystal Features Designed by Ian K. Fowler Crystal block shade Requires (1) 40 watt max, candelabra (E12) bulb Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 10-1/4" Width: 4-1/4" Extension: 3-3/4" Product Weight: 7 lbs Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Recommended Bulb: T6.5 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Crystal / Polished Nickel