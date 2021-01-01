Samsung S24R356FHN 24" LED Monitor, Black

Samsung's SR356 Series provides a high-quality IPS panel with wide viewing angles for rich color and clarity all around. The 3-sided virtually bezel-less frame is perfect for dual-monitor setups, plus you get easy connectivity with VGA and HDMI. Experience a simple and easy to use design all at a reasonable cost..Viewing angle: 178-degree horizontal, 178-degree vertical.24" screen for your viewing pleasure.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.VGA/HDMI: ready to connect with both VGA and HDMI ports.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Supports 16.7 million colors for vivid visuals.Weighs 7.5 lbs..Overall dimensions: 16.73"H x 21.26"W x 9.3"D.Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing