Satco Lighting S21729 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable B11 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens 3000K and 80CRI Clear Bulbs Bulbs LED

Satco Lighting S21729 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable B11 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens, 3000K, and 80CRI FeaturesPack of (3) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixture Rated for damp locationsCovered under a 3 year limited manufacturer warrantyElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: B11Wattage: 4.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 350Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80Average Hours: 15,000 LED Clear