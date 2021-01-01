From satco lighting

Satco Lighting S21729 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable B11 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens 3000K and 80CRI Clear Bulbs Bulbs LED

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Satco Lighting S21729 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable B11 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens, 3000K, and 80CRI FeaturesPack of (3) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixture Rated for damp locationsCovered under a 3 year limited manufacturer warrantyElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: B11Wattage: 4.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 350Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80Average Hours: 15,000 LED Clear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com