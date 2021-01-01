From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S21510 7" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture - 3000K - Energy Star Rated Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Satco Lighting S21510 7" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture - 3000K - Energy Star Rated FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 13.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel