S20 Case Glitter, Galaxy S20 Case Women Girls, Cute Fashion Liquid Flowing Bling Shiny Sparkle Soft Clear Tpu Bumper Shockproof Cover For Samsung.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Blue Butterfly Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Gaxlay S20, S20 Case Glitter, Galaxy S20 Case Women Girls, Samsung Gaxlay S20 5G (6.2 Inch)(2020)See More Screen Size: 6.2 Inches? [Looks & Feels Great]: Snug-Fit Wrap Perfectly Around Your New Samsung S20 Phone. Precise Cutouts Provide You With Easy Access To All Ports, Speakers, Camera, Buttons And Other Features. It Is Support Wireless Charging With The Galaxy S20 Case. [Funny Using And Security]: This Bling Glitter Floating Liquid Can Move Freely, Give A Surprise To You And Your Friends. You Can Make Much Fun To Your Friends With This Pretty Case, And It Is Very Easy To Use. The Liquid Is White Mineral Oil, Tightly Sealed Process, Will Not Leak, Which Is Harmless To Our Skin. [Premium Material And Full Protection]: Made Of High Grade Tpu Material. Multi-Directional Protection - Raised Edges Help Prevent Your Phones Scre