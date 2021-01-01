Lutron S2-L Skylark 120 Volt 300 Watt Single Pole Dual Slide to Off Dimmer Almond Wall Controls Dimmers Dimmers

Lutron S2-L Skylark 120 Volt 300 Watt Single Pole Dual Slide to Off Dimmer Lutron S2-L Skylark 120 Volt 300 Watt Single Pole Dual Slide to Off DimmerSave space and add functionality to your incandescent/halogen lighting setup with this single-pole 300 watt (each side) dual slide-to-off dimmer. Each slider can be adjusted independently to the optimum light level or slid down to turn it off, providing convenience and flexibility all in one easy to use control.Skylark is the original designer-style slide dimmer from Lutron. It features a convenient rocker switch that turns the lights on and off, and an easy-to-use slide control to adjust the light for any activity. The Skylark replaces any designer-style switch and works with existing multi-gang decorator wall plates. Lutron S2-L Features:Easy-to-use slide dimmer with slide on/offSingle-pole designSlide adjusts light level to create the perfect ambianceMatching Claro® gloss or Satin Colors® wall plates availablePower failure memorySuperior RFI suppressionUL and CSA ListedRated at 120 VAC, 60 HzLutron S2-L Specifications:Single-PoleVoltage: 120Wattage: 300The story of Lutron began in a makeshift lab in a New York City home in 1959 where Joel Spira emerged with a radical new innovation in home lighting: the solid-state rotary dimmer. In almost 50 years of innovation, Lutron has invented hundreds of lighting control devices and systems, and expanded their product offering from 2 products to 15,000. Lutron dimmers not only set the perfect mood in a home, they also reduce energy consumption and extend lamp life. Taken as a whole, Lutron light controls have reduced electrical use by 9.2 billion kWh, reducing their customers' electric bills by $1 billion annually. The company has advanced the technology of lighting control while focusing on exceptional quality and design. Since the beginning, the company has maintained exceptional service, offering 24-hour technical support for its products, and a friendly customer service department. Dimmers Almond