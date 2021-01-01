From mr steam
Mr Steam S1C1AI3 iSteam Steam Shower Package with 240V Steam Generator Black Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits
Advertisement
Mr Steam S1C1AI3 iSteam Steam Shower Package with 240V Steam Generator Mr Steam S1C1AI3 Package Includes:10kW Steam Shower GeneratoriSteam® 3 Touch Screen Control UnitAromaSteam Steam HeadAutoflush SystemCovered under Mr Steam's limited lifetime warrantyMr Steam S1C1AI3 Features:iTempo control surface-mounts inside the steam shower enclosure, communicating seamlessly with the included eSeries GeneratorPrecision temperature probe for optimal steamroom temperature controlAward winning iSteam now features a fully redesigned graphic interface and enlarged casingAutoFlush technology improves generator performance and lengthens the life of the steam spaCovered under Mr Steam's limited lifetime warrantyMr Steam S1C1AI3 Specifications:Autoflush Included: YesControl Unit Included: YesGenerator Included: YesManual Drain Included: YesNumber of Steam Heads: 1Max Room Volume: 475 cu ftVoltage: 240Wattage: 10000 Black