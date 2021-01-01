From behr premium
BEHR PREMIUM 1 gal. #S160-6 Red Potato Semi-Gloss Direct to Metal Interior/Exterior Paint
BEHR Premium Direct-To-Metal Interior/Exterior Semi-Gloss White Paint is 100% acrylic and provides excellent corrosion and flash rust resistance. Engineered for excellent adhesion to a variety of properly prepared or primed residential and light commercial metal surfaces. Provides a durable semi-gloss finish that withstands tough elements on both interior and exterior surfaces. Color: Red Potato.