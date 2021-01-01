From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S12106 Single 5.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable G25 Medium (E26) LED Bulb - 450 Lumens 5000K and 80CRI Clear Bulbs Bulbs LED
Advertisement
Satco Lighting S12106 Single 5.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable G25 Medium (E26) LED Bulb - 450 Lumens, 5000K, and 80CRI FeaturesPack of (1) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixture Rated for damp locationsCovered under a 3 year limited manufacturer warrantyElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: G25Wattage: 5.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 450Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 80Average Hours: 15,000 LED Clear