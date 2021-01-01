From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S11723 32" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Satco Lighting S11723 32" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 25 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers UL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 3-1/8"Width: 32"Depth: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 2.07 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1875Color Temperature: 3000K, 4000K, or 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 25 wattsAverage Hours: 40000 Flush Mount White