Moen S11705EP Single Function Hand Shower Package with Hose Included from the Fina Collection Chrome Showers Hand Showers Single Function

Moen S11705EP Single Function Hand Shower Package with Hose Included from the Fina Collection
Moen S11705EP Single Function Hand Shower Package with Hose Included from the Fina Collection Product Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHand Shower Package Includes: Hand shower, hose, and holding bracketWall supply not included - when adding to cart, options will be presentedProduct Specifications:Single spray function - featuring a full spray patternFlow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Hose Length: 69"Angle of holding bracket is adjustableIntegrated dual-check valves Single Function Chrome