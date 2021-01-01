From satco lighting
Satco Lighting S11703 LED Canless Recessed Fixture 4" Open Recessed Trim - 5000K White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights
Advertisement
Satco Lighting S11703 LED Canless Recessed Fixture 4" Open Recessed Trim - 5000K Features-4°F to 104°F operating temperature rangeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 3"Width: 4-15/16"Depth: 4-15/16"Beam Spread: 90°Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 490Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 7 wattsAverage Hours: 40000 White