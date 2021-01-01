S101-300W Professional Studio Monolight Strobe Flash Light 300W 5600K with Modeling Lamp, Aluminium Alloy, Bowens Mount for Studio, Shooting, Product.

Best Quality Guranteed. TWO MODES OPTICAL CONTROL: Stable strobe light color temperature at 5600K(200K) over the entire power range. For optical control, there are two models available: S1 and S2. You can press the 'SLAVE' button to switch the two model DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: With high flash energy 300WS, Guide Number GN58, the light intensity is quite strong enough EASY TO MOUNT: Can be handheld or mounted on a light stand. What's more, it comes with an umbrella hole which can mount the soft umbrella. It can work as main light, back light or hair light, and form different kinds of layout lighting COMES WITH A LAMP: 150W modeling lamp color temperature L1-L9; Clear LCD panel offers convenient operation. Recycle Time(s): 0.4-2.5S. Flash Duration: 1/2000-1/800s PERFECT DESIGN FOR PHOTOGRAPHY: Designed for professional photographers who need to take special effect of photo, perfect for Indoor Studio Portrait Photography, Video Shooting