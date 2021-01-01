From sexy hair concepts
S10 Car Charger 34A3ft USB Type C Car Charger Adapter Power Cable Line for Samsung Galaxy A10 S9 S8 Note 9 Pixel 3XL LG V40 V30 G7 G6 Google Pixel.
Advertisement
[Perfect Compatibility] - Samsung Galaxy: S10 S10 Plus Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, Note8, S8 Active, Note FE, S8+, S8, C5 Pro, C7 Pro A7, A5, A3, C9 Pro, Note7, Tab S3 9.7, Galaxy Book, Notebook 9 Pro. Sony Xperia: XZ Premium, L1, XA1 Ultra XA1, XZs, XZ, X Compact. Xiaomi: Mi 5X, Mi Max 2, Mi 6 Mi 5c, Redmi Pro Mi 5, Mi 4s, Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4c, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 3. Moto: Moto z force, Moto z play Moto z2 force, Moto z2 play Huawei: P9 Plus, P9, Mate 9 Pro. LG G6 G7 thinq V40 V30 [Convenient Design] - The car charger adapter owns cord which will work suitably with your devices. Dont worry about forgetting to carry the USB cable. Quick car charger with blue LED indicator which makes it convenient to find exactly where the connection should go. [Charging 3.4A] - Entire port and charging type c cord charge your devices with 3.4A output at high speed, faster than usual car charger and cable. [Smart Protection] - Intelligen