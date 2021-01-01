From emser tile
Emser Tile S05SL840624STK Slate - Random Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Slate Visual Cream Gold Flooring Tile Field Tile
Made from natural stone with a textured slate visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceCrafted in ChinaCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Thickness: 0.81"Sheet width: 5.98"Sheet length: 24"Sheet size in square feet: 1 sq. ft.