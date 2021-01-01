Brown's Tropical Carnival Extreme! Select Seeds Small Animal Treats are a great snack or reward for small animals. Hamsters, gerbils, mice and rats especially love them! Brown's has blended a medley of irresistible natural, wholesome harvest of fresh seeds with all the taste nature intended. What a great way to add variety to your pet's diet and benefit the overall well-being of your small companion. Key Benefits: Serve as a snack or reward Item Number: 5135501 Brand: Brown's Food Type: Treat Life Stage: All Weight: 3.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Striped Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Squash Seeds, Melon Seeds and Watermelon Seeds Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 21.0%Crude Fat (min) 66.0% Crude Fiber (max) 32.0% Moisture (max) 10.0% Brown's Tropical Carnival Extreme Select Seeds Small Animal Treats, Size: 3.5 oz | PetSmart