10 Packs Stainless Steel 38 to 14 Reducer Bushing Convert Screw Adapter Tripod Screw Adapter 14 to 38 for Tripod Monopod Ballhead
Best Quality Guranteed. This 3/8'-16 to 1/4'-20 reducer Bushing allows you to convert any standard 3/8'-16 thread for the insertion of a standard 1/4'-20 screw. Allows user to mount a professional-style head with a 3/8'-16 threaded hole on a tripod that has a 1/4'-20 screw. Compatible to lens plate button heads, Arce Swiss Type Button heads Made of stainless steel Qty: 10pcs