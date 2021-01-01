From sealoc.ohio

10 Packs Stainless Steel 38 to 14 Reducer Bushing Convert Screw Adapter Tripod Screw Adapter 14 to 38 for Tripod Monopod Ballhead

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. This 3/8'-16 to 1/4'-20 reducer Bushing allows you to convert any standard 3/8'-16 thread for the insertion of a standard 1/4'-20 screw. Allows user to mount a professional-style head with a 3/8'-16 threaded hole on a tripod that has a 1/4'-20 screw. Compatible to lens plate button heads, Arce Swiss Type Button heads Made of stainless steel Qty: 10pcs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com